GIJ Rector Sacked, Registrar Demoted...

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has sacked Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah as its rector, 3news.com can authoritatively report.



Dr. Dzisah, whose appointment was due to end in August this year, had had it terminated in letter dated Friday, March 23 based on a decision reached by the governing council of the Institute.



No reasons were assigned, source close to the communication special whose tenure saw the expansion of the Institute’s infrastructure and programmes.



Registrar of the Institute, Perry K.K Ofosu, who was ordered by the council to proceed on his annual leave a month ago, has also been demoted.



Effective April 3, Mr. Fosu will resume work as a deputy registrar and report to his assistant, Mrs. Patience Sowah, who has been made an acting registrar by the school’s council.



The council gave no reason(s) for his demotion, which some have viewed as a clear case of witch-hunting



“The council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism directs that effective April 3, 2018, you take up the duties and responsibilities of a deputy registrar in the administration unit,” a demotion letter signed by the acting rector, Dr. Modestus Fosu of the Institute stated in part.



Mr. Perry Ofosu is to hand over all items attached to the office of registrar that are in his possession to the Institute.



Genesis of Dzisah’s dismissal



Dr. Dzisah who resumed work on February 1 from his annual leave, was the same day ordered to proceed on leave with immediate effect together with Mr. Ofosu. Acting Deputy Rector, Dr. Ebow Afful, was also relieved of that post and directed to go back his department.



The governing council, which took the decisions, did not give reasons, 3News gathered.



Though Dr. Dzisah and Mr. Perry had outstanding leave days, sources said the decision that directed the two management members to proceed on leave was part of a calculated attempt by the Council of the Institute to oust them.



On December 21, 2017, reports emerged Dr. Dzisah had been ordered to proceed on leave over alleged procurement infractions but the Institute later issued a statement to debunk the said reports.



It explained at the time that rector was rather taking a part of his annual leave from Wednesday, 27th December 2017 to Thursday, 1st February 2018 to “to allow for a smooth investigation of some concerns raised including academic integrity and procurement practices”.



On resumption, however, Mr. Dzisah was again directed to go on leave by the Council.



In mid February while on leave, the Council alleged Dr. Dzisah has been removing important documentsthat could aid in an on-going investigation into financial malfeasance under his leadership.



A letter by the governing council of the Institute to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) claimed Mr. Dzisah has been using his driver to “remove material (files and equipment) out of his office” at odd hours.



The Council thus wrote to Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate Dr. Dzisah and three other management members suspected to have engaged in financial malfeasance among other wrongdoings.



The three others are the acting rector Ebo Afful, the registrar Perry P.K. Ofosu and the procurement officer Kwasi Sekyere Boateng.



Dated February 7, the letter a copy of which was sighted by 3news.com explained that the invitation to EOCO formed part of on-going investigations into the operations of the Institute, which started on September 1, 2014.



The Council wants EOCO to carry out forensic audit “in establishing any shortcomings that might have caused the institute loss of property or finances, and if any, their prompt retrieval”.



It said it was particularly interested in the role and actions, either criminal or otherwise, that the four or others might have played or indulged in, to lead to a loss or wrongdoing.



“We are particularly worried about Dr. Dzisah who, allegedly, has been sending his driver to remove material (files and equipment) out of his officer during odd hours, although on leave and possibly, allegedly, in collusion with the Procurement officer,” the letter alleged.





