On Manasseh Azure's Facebook Wall

Related Stories Yesterday, John Dramani Mahama had the power to disregard a Supreme Court ruling, and he freed three people who were jailed by the apex court. Today, he cannot secure a bail for his party's deputy general secretary.



Yesterday, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not prevent rowdy party youth from pelting his private residence with stones. Today, some people living close to that residence have been forced to vacate, and he has changed the name of the most important edifice in Ghana.



These two men have no power except what we the people give to them. And they should not forget to use it for the things that matter most to the welfare of the people who own the power.