March 30 And April 2 Declared Statutory Holidays

The Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday, March 30 and Monday, April 2, 2018 as statutory public holidays.



A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the days marked Easter Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively and are statutory public holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country. Source: GNA