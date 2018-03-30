Ambassador Hanna Bids Farewell After Remarkable Duty Tour

Related Stories Mr William Hanna, one of the most impactful ambassadors Ghana has ever hosted, Tuesday, said his goodbyes to the leadership and people of Ghana through President Nana Addo Dankwa- Akufo Addo, at the Flagstaff House, Accra.



Mr Hanna, whose leadership of the European Union (EU) in Ghana, witnessed increased visits of European political and business leaders to Ghana, with the attendant socio-economic benefits, said his four-year stewardship, was "very enjoyable".



The EU during that period supported the Government and some state institutions to carry out their activities effectively, the Ambassador stated.



It also helped to engender confidence in Ghana's economy by making a number of investments in the country, with many European leaders enhancing economic cooperation with Ghana during their visits.

The outgoing envoy lauded Ghana's democratic credentials, saying his tenure witnessed one of the most successful democratic changes of governments in the country.



The EU was proud to be associated with Ghana, he said, because its people had continually proved to the rest of the world that Africa had one of the best democracies in the world with the successful conduct of the 2016 Election and the, subsequent, change of government.



The EU, he assured, would help Ghana to further develop and build strong institutions of state.

He commended the Government for taking deliberate measures to stamp out corruption from the country.

He also praised the Government for the establishment of an independent office of Special Prosecution to investigate and prosecute corruption allegations, saying that the move would, to a large extent, help address that challenge.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lauded the European Union's (EU) contribution to Ghana's sustained democratic development, assuring that the country would continue to entrench the principles of democracy.



He said Ghana cherished the contributions of the EU in addressing its challenges it and would continue to work with the bloc to further develop and improve the living conditions of its citizens.



The President emphasised the during Mr Hanna’s tenure, there were fruitful and beneficial exchanges between the EU and Ghana.



The President, therefore, commended Mr Hanna for the success of his tenure, noting that Ghana-EU relations had been stronger in the era.



He expressed optimism about building on the achievements to facilitate the move from aid dependency to trade.