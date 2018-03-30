Microsoft Donates Computers To ‘Blackboard’ ICT Teacher’s School - Photos

Related Stories Technology giant, Microsoft, has presented computers to the pupils of Bentenase M/A Junior High School (JHS) after photographs of an ICT teacher, Richard Akoto Appiah, drawing parts of the computer on a chalkboard went viral on social media.



Microsoft, in collaboration with its local Education partner in Ghana, eSolutions Consulting, equipped the computer lab of the school with 27 laptop computers, tables and chairs for both pupils and teachers, a projector, a UPS back-up and routers, as well as one year 3G internet connectivity.



The organizations also donated mathematical sets and school uniforms to the school.



On his part, Mr Appiah, who goes by Owura Kwadwo Hottish on Facebook, expressed his appreciation to Microsoft. He wrote on Facebook, “I want to say a very big thank you to #Microsoft for what they have given to my school #BetenaseMAjhs. I really appreciate and God richly bless you all abundantly.”