AG Takes Over Prosecution Of Lebanese Rape Suspect’s Case

Related Stories The Attorney General has taken over the case of Rabih Haddad, the 39-year-old Lebanese Businessman accused of raping his 19-year-old domestic help.



At a District Court in Accra on Thursday, Senior State Attorney Victoria Asiedu told the court that the matter had been re-assigned to her and she has advised on the matter.



According to Mrs Asiedu, the case is undergoing vetting at the Attorney General’s office.



The court presided over by Ms Arit Nsemoh adjourned the matter to April 30.



Haddad, who was in the company of his lawyer, Mr Ralph Poku Adusei at the District court is on a GH¢500,000.00 bail with two sureties.



Haddad, since December 5, last year, had been put before a District Court, in Accra, over a charge of rape. His plea is yet to be taken.



The facts as narrated by the Prosecution at the District Court, were that the victim was a 19-year-old Togolese, who was engaged as a domestic house help at the residence of Haddad.



Haddad resides at Airport Hills, Accra.



The Prosecution said in November, last year, the, alleged victim was employed by the accused as a house help and she shared the boys’ quarters of the house with another house help.



The Prosecution said ever since the alleged victim moved to the house the accused had persistently harassed her and insisted on having sexual intercourse with her anytime other occupants of the house, including Haddad’s wife, were out of the premises.



The Prosecution said in the afternoon of November 30, last year, Haddad lured the victim into one of the rooms upstairs in the house and had sex with her.



It said the victim reported the incident to a co-worker in the house but they both kept the incident to themselves for the fear of losing their jobs.



On December 2, last year between 16:00 hours and 17:00 hours when Haddad’s wife and kids had gone out, Haddad reportedly requested for coffee from the alleged victim.



She then proceeded to the kitchen to prepare the coffee when Haddad then approached her and demanded sex from her.



The Prosecution said the victim resisted and this infuriated Haddad, who slapped her on the face and held her neck and dragged her into the master bedroom.



According to the Prosecution, Haddad stripped her naked and had sex with her.



It said after the act, the accused warned her not to inform anyone and then took his bath and left the house in his car.



The Prosecution said the victim, for the second time, reported her ordeal to a co-worker, who in turn passed the information to a Police Officer on duty nearby.



The matter was, therefore, reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Airport, upon which Haddad was arrested.



The Prosecution said the victim was issued with a medical report form to seek treatment while a DNA test was to be conducted to confirm true or otherwise the allegation of rape.



Haddad has, however, denied the offence, the Prosecution said.