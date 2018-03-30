FDA Disposes Unwholesome Products In Cape Coast

Related Stories The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Central Regional on Thursday safely disposed off about four metric tonnes of unwholesome products worth more than GhC32,697 in Cape Coast.



They were made up of herbal medicines, alkaline water, and some expired drugs, which were voluntarily brought from pharmacies and hospitals to the FDA in accordance with the Public Health Act.



The products were disposed off and burnt at the Nkanfoa dumping site in the presence of officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Public Health Division of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly and the security agencies.



Mr John Odai-Tettey, Regional Head of the Authority in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the products were seized during its market surveillance, unannounced inspections and investigations into product complaints by people.



He said some of them were unregistered while others had expired.



The FDA, he said, was mandated to monitor the safety quality and efficacy of products on the market to ensure that the products met the requirement and conditions under which they were registered to guarantee consumer safety.



Mr Odai-Tettey said the FDA would not relent on its mandate of ensuring public safety by insisting that products met quality standards.



He advised consumers to critically read the labels on food items, check the expiry date, batch number and legibility of the manufacturers before patronising products.



Again, he reminded consumers to properly examine products to satisfy themselves of the quality and the expiry date before purchasing in order to avoid consuming expired products ahead of the Easter festivities.



Mr Odai-Tettey encouraged consumers to be bold to expose those dealing in such unwholesome goods by reporting to the FDA for prompt action.