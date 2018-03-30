Do More To Strengthen Revenue Generation Performance - Minister

Related Stories Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been asked to do more to strengthen internally-generated revenue performance.



Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, said it was through this that they would they would be able to pay remuneration and other allowances.



There was no law restricting the payment of remuneration and allowances to assembly members but “this cannot come from the Consolidated Fund - so look in-house”.



The Minister was speaking at a sensitization workshop on the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Koforidua.



She described the performance of the assemblies in terms of the collection of property rates and other revenue as not encouraging.



They needed to up their game – explore other revenue streams.



“If the assemblies are able to improve on their internally-generated funds (IGF), the assembly members can decide as lawmakers at that level to pay your-selves any remuneration and allowances that your IGF can support.”



The workshop was to the collate views of stakeholders - civil society organizations, political parties, media, traditional authorities and trade associations on the election MMDCEs, a manifesto pledge by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This is going to require constitutional amendment through a referendum.



The Minister said the election of the MMDCEs would bring enormous benefits - end the acrimony between them and the Members of Parliament, ensure security of tenure and efficient management of resources at the district level.



“It is possible that people from different political parties other the party in government would be elected in some regions and that would be an assurance that we are growing in our governance systems”