Two Sisters In Trouble Over Forced Prostitution

Jennifer Chizoba Jeremiah, 22, was remanded in police custody while her sister Angel Chioma Jeremiah, 17, was also sent to a correctional centre.



However, they pleaded not guilty to the charges of human trafficking and abetment of crime in the court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjiin-Doku.



The case was adjourned to April 22, 2018.



The prosecutor, Inspector Isaac Abbemeh, told the court that on March 20, 2018 the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Headquarters, received a complaint from a victim that the accused persons, with the assistance of one Kulest in Nigeria, recruited and transported her to Ghana and forced her into prostitution.



Following the complaint, a team of personnel from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, led by the Unit Commander, arrested the sisters for interrogations.



Their rooms were searched and the items found in their rooms included packs of condoms, an IPhone 7 plus containing a naked video of the complainant and one note pad used in recording money paid by the complainant and other victims after having sex with men.



Investigations also revealed that Jennifer recruited and transported the complainant and some other victims to Ghana under the pretext of engaging them as sales girls but ended up using them in the prostitution business.



The prosecutor said Jennifer filmed the complainant naked and threatened to publish the video if she refused to work as a sex worker and was also forced to have sex with men.



“It was also discovered that Angel assisted her sister by chatting with men on social media and hooking the complainant and other victims to these men to have sex with them,” the prosecutor said.



According to him, investigations are still ongoing.