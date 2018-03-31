Upper East Chiefs Call On President

Related Stories Delegations from the Navrongo and Paga Traditional areas in Upper East have paid a courtesy call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and officially announced the deaths of the chief of Navrongo, Navro Pio Dr. Augustine Atadeku Balinia Adda and the District Chief Executive for Kassena Nankana West, Clement Dandori.



The delegation which was led by C.K. Tandem also officially invited the president and his government functionaries to the funeral and burial ceremonies of the late chief and DCE.



According to C.K. Tandem, the deceased’s have played their part in the building and development of their respective communities and districts and that there is the need for all especially the families that matter in the installation of new Navro Pio. To come together in unity so as to choose a more suitable person to occupy the skin and continue from where the late chief ended.



He mentioned that it behooves on all to see reason for unity and appealed to the Navrongo paramountcy to unite its ranks and ensure calm in choosing a successor.



C.K. Tandem also averred that the Nana Akufo-Addo government has a lot to do in ensuring a better nation hence, there is a greater task for all traditional leaders to support the president in realizing his vision of building Ghana beyond aid.



“Those who are in positions of power must see themselves as symbols of unity, symbols of failure or success of the country,” he said and encouraged the president, Nana Akufo-Addo to remained focus in the midst of trials and that at the end of the day he will succeed.



“I believe when the dust is settled, everything shall be well and victory will be ours,” he said.



On his part, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo who welcomed the delegations to the Flagstaff House consoled the bereaved families and described the late Navro Pio as a respected traditional leader in the country whose leadership was beneficial to his people.



He said the late chief plates a part in nation building and indicated that it was important for the living now to take up the mantle and lead the people right.



Nana Akufo-Addo also called for unity in the selection of a new chief. “We need peace and unity,” he said and added that these are needed for the late chief's successor to rule excellently.



The president indicated that government is committed to developing, improving the economy and transforming the people and that government needs the collaboration of all for it to push forward with the Ghana project.



He also described the late DCE, Clement Dondori as a colleague in the NPP whose political life was spent creditably to the benefit of his people and to the benefit of the entire country.



“When man proposes, God disposes. So it is left for us to play our respective roles because each and everyone of us here will be called to meet his maker at different times,” he said.



He extended government’s condolences to the bereaved families and promised that government will ensure that the deceased’s are given a befitting burial.