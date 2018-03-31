Two Arrested Over Mysterious Deaths From Injections

Related Stories Two medical personnel have been detained by the Senchi-Adome Police and are being interrogated over the deaths of three patients at the New Senchi Health Centre in the Asuogyaman District.



The District Director of Health, Abdul Aziz Abdulai, confirmed to Citi News that the two; James Yeboah and Simon Takeramah were believed to have administered the injections and are now assisting the police and the regional medical team to unravel the circumstances that led to the deaths.



“The persons who are said to have given those injections have been handed over to the police. We looked at the criminal aspect of it for which then I needed to make a formal complaint to the police… statements were taken from them and they have been detained for further investigations,” he said.



There was not much activity at the health centre when Citi News visited



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said its preliminary investigations indicated that deaths, which occurred after the administering of some injections, may have been caused by contaminated medication.



The deceased persons suffered adverse reactions described as injection site abscess, skin necrosis and ulcers leading to the deaths, the FDA said.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that these reactions may be due to contaminated 0.9% Normal Saline, the solution which was used to reconstitute (mix) the Benzathine Penicillin Powder for Injection. The 0.9% Normal Saline Solution was reported to have been opened and used repeatedly for several days which might have resulted in the contamination,” a statement from the FDA explained.



Since then, the District Health Directorate has ordered the centre to “stop all injections at that facility until further notice and the place is being prepared for fumigation and other things,” according to Mr. Abdulai.



He also said, “samples have been collected from the ulcers of the [deceased] patients for investigation at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical research.”