Palmer-Buckle Laments Lack Of Christ-Like Humility Among Ghanaians

Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Accra Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Church has bemoaned the lack of sense of humble service amongst Ghanaians.



When humility, selfless service, self-sacrificing love and service, which Christ extolled in his teachings and in his exemplary life, were reflected in the daily lives of Christians, Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle said Ghana’s success would be a model for the other developing countries.



Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: "this is the only way that we serving our country in humility, selflessness, self-sacrificing, love and service, we will be able to help the President to bring about Ghana beyond Aid.



"If I look at our dear country Ghana at 61, what pains me is that people are not ready to make sacrifice for the good of the country, to sacrifice their interest.’’, he said.



Quoting Matthew Chapter 20 vs.28, Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle said: ‘’the son of man came not to be served but to serve and to give His life as a ransom for many’’, hence Christians who formed the majority of the Ghanaian population must walk in this light.



He said in all endeavours, whether economically, politically, socially, culturally, the nation’s interest must be placed above all other considerations, adding that Ghana needed humble service and servants who will sacrifice for the good of Ghana.