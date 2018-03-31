Pastor Builds Tomb For Himself, Wife...Discloses Funeral Plans

Related Stories Founder and Overseer of In Him Is Life Church International, Rev. Isaac Opoku popularly known as Obotuo has built a huge house with two tombs for his wife and himself.



His decision was informed by the numerous controversies associated with funerals rites. The tombs, according to preacher, will serve as the final resting grounds for his wife and himself when they are finally called out of this world.



Aside making these preparations for a peaceful burial, the move he says is also to grant persons who may want to conduct various researches about him after his demise have easy access to his tomb.



“I don’t want any brawls when I’m dead. I have taken a decision on where I want to be buried, hence, the reason for the tombs,” he said on Kofi TV.



“I was born at a cottage, I have gone through a lot to become who I am today so I know people would definitely research about me. I’m a pastor, a lecturer, a philanthropist. I don’t want the location of my tomb to be problematic for researchers,” he added.



Quoting the scriptures to support his decision, Rev Opoku said, the Bible talks about the essence of having a decent funeral, consequently, making his tomb is not out of the ordinary.



“Ecclesiastes 6.3 says, ‘A person may have a hundred children and live a long time, but no matter how long he lives, if he does not get his share of happiness and does not receive a decent burial, then I say that a baby born dead is better off.’ I have witnessed funerals of some pastors, been to state burials, been to where Kwame Nkrumah was buried; I may not recognized by the state to be given a befitting burial. I don’t want to be buried anywhere for burial sake…” he intimated.



Explaining why he made one for his wife, Rev Opoku said “I’m not selfish. She has been of help. She is a part of me so I would want us to continue our journey. The Bible says Sarah and Abraham were buried on the same land; same as Isaac and Rebecca; Jacob and Leah.”



Rev Opoku further stated that the tomb will be covered with a glass so people could see his remains, adding that his body will be embalmed to the extent that it will last for over 300 years. He believes his tomb will serve as a tourist center.



“The house cannot be sold, it cannot be used as a collateral. It will be a trustee which will serve as a mission house and residence for my children. Death is inevitable. This shouldn’t engender controversies. People should prepare for their burial,” he noted while indicating that making that tomb does not suggest he is dying soon.



“Unless I’m involved in a plane crash or a motor accident, I can be 120 years before I die. I have never fallen sick. My father died at age 145. I am mindful of what I eat. So what will kill me?” he queried.



Aside the tomb, Rev. Opoku says provisions have been made for his funeral.



“StanChart will organize the funeral. That is where I save. I don’t want to put any burden on anybody. I’m a planner.” he disclosed.









