Rebuilding Public Trust Vital To Fight Corruption

Related Stories Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECP), Dr. Angel Gurria, says re-building public trust in governments and businesses through greater integrity and accountability is vital to bring down corruption.



This was a key pillar to support inclusive growth and stem corruption in the public space.



She was speaking at the just ended sixth global anti-corruption and integrity forum held in Paris.



“Building a fairer society” was the theme chosen for the event, which was organized by the OECD and supported by the British Government, Transparency International, Business for Social Responsibility, Centre for Public Impact and the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI).



Dr. Gurria described corruption as a faceless and borderless crime and said tackling it must become a global priority.



“Corruption is a moving target and we have to ensure we constantly update our instruments and remain useful as a multilateral form to promote integrity.”



Integrity and transparency should be part of the culture and taught as fundamental values.



She added that “integrity cultivates a level playing field for business; helps to reduce socio-economic inequalities and makes public policies more effective”.



The OECP Secretary-General spoke of the need to invest in people by improving education, ensuring access to quality universal healthcare and providing adequate social safety nets.



Ms. Delia Matilde Ferreira Rubio, Chairperson Transparency International, called for politicians to show real commitment to the fight against corruption.



“Commitment is not just speech – commitment is working hard to produce change.”



Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, underlined the need to curb unethical practices in trade and development cooperation.