Reduce Hours On Watching Television - DCE To Pupils

Mr Eugene Sackey, the Upper West Akim District Chief Executive (DCE) has advised pupils to avoid spending long hours watching television and concentrate more on their studies.



He said government would continue to support education through various reforms in the district and the country as a whole.



Mr Sackey who was speaking at the 80th anniversary of Nyanoa Methodist Basic School at Nyanoa announced that the school would soon be placed on the school feeding programme.



The Nyanoa Methodist Basic School was established in March 2, 1938, was celebrated on the theme, ‘’Education excellence: Role of stakeholders ‘’.



The Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim Constituency, Mr Derek Ohene Assifo Bekoe, urged parents to show much commitment to the education and welfare of the pupils.



The Nyanoa Circuit Supervisor, Mr Emmanuel Teinor commended the performance of teachers and the pupils for the increase in the school enrolment and appealed to the education directorate to grant the school another stream to help reduce the congestion at the various classrooms.



Mr Eric Amofa, headmaster of the school said the school had a total of 550 pupils, with 420 in the primary level and 130 in the Junior High and called for collaboration among stakeholders to support the training and the grooming of school children, since each and every one had a role to play in ensuring that the children got the best of training.



He appealed for the provision of more classrooms as most of the classrooms were congested.