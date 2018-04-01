Show love during Easter-Queenster Pokuah Sawyerr tells Ghanaians

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr has entreated Ghanaians to show more love during the Easter festivities.



In an Easter message to the nation, Hon Pokuah Sawyerr said “I wish you all total salvation from all spiritual and physical attacks on you, be joyful today and through out this Easter holidays” She noted that, “Easter reminds us of the greatest love God expressed to mankind by sacrificing His only Son to die for us.



In the same vein, we are also bound by that sacrifice to show love to our neighbors.”



She asked Ghanaians to look around them and lend a hand of support to the less-privileged who cannot afford the basic needs of life.



“If God gave us His greatest Gift, then we ought to also give unto others the little we can afford. It is not the size that matters but the heart behind it. Give as much as you can in expression of love to others,” she entreated.



She encouraged all to eschew partisanship, ethnic and religious considerations and rather look at everyone as part of God’s beautiful creation. She also noted that, “if we truly love each other as ourselves, conflicts and misunderstandings that disturb the peace of the world would be a thing of the past”.



She encouraged Ghanaians, especially Christians to use the occasion to reflect on the message of love that Christ preached during His life on earth so they can demonstrate it in their daily lives.



“Easter is not just a festive occasion; but a solemn time for all and sundry to reflect on their relationship with God and their neighbors and to assess how far they are following the teachings of the God who loves without reservations,” the statement reiterated.



Hon Pokuah Sawyerr also cautioned drivers against over-speeding and drunk-driving, reminding them to be sober on the road since no life must be lost during such a time. “Every single life is important to Ghana and the entire world; be careful the way you drive this Easter so you don’t live to regret the rest of your life.



Celebrate in modesty, knowing that Ghana and the world need you for their development,” she warned. “I wish you the best of the occasion; may you come back from the festivities better and well prepared to promote the development agenda of our beloved nation.”