Burglar Electrocuted Whilst Trying To Break Into Shop

Luck eluded a suspected thief at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region as he was electrocuted in an attempt to enter a provision shop [kiosk] by cutting through the ceiling to steal items.



The incident was said to have happened at about 5:30am on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.



The owner of the shop, according to the police went to the shop to open for business and saw the deceased trapped in the ceiling.



The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, told Graphic Online that the deceased had opened part of the roof of the kiosk and was trying to cut through the ceiling when he was electrocuted.



He said when the police arrived at the scene, they found him on top of the kiosk and when he was taken to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Inspector Oppong, said the body of the deceased, yet to be identified has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.