Christians Celebrate Resurrection Of Christ

Church auditoriums and other worship centres in Accra, the national capital, were packed as Christians marked Easter – the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Hymnal and praise songs filled the air as worshippers dressed in white, danced and waved white handkerchiefs to thank God for his gift of life and other mercies.



Forgiveness, reconciliation and the renewal of faith run through the messages delivered by the Pastors and Heads of the various churches.



The Day is the climax of Easter celebrations, coming after Good Friday and Palm Sunday, which marked the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.



Many Christians have over the Lent period been fasting, praying and asking for repentance and meditation on the agony and suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross and what this means for their faith. Many Pentecostal Churches are also holding conventions that would end on Easter Monday. 12 April 09