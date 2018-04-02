Bloody Attack At Eric Opoku’s Residence...

file Related Stories Thugs wielding cudgels and other lethal weapons have attacked the residence of former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Eric Opoku at Sankore.



The attack was allegedly spearheaded by some members of the governing New Patriotic Party on Saturday evening.



There were some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress who were in the house of Mr. Opoku, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South at the time of the attack.



It is said to have left four cars in his house and other property vandalized with at least four persons sustaining severe injuries.



One Adams Asiedu, Deputy NDC constituency organizer; Thomas Amponsah, NDC Sankore branch organizer; John Aboagye; Nana Oppong, Chief of Manhyia No. 4 were among those who were injured.



The MP was not hurt. This is the second time Mr. Eric Opoku and his household have been attacked since his party lost power after the December 2016 general elections.



Chief Superintendent Kweku Duah, Crime Officer at Kukuom Police command, who confirmed the attack to TV3 said no arrest have been made 24 hours after the incident.



He however said “some names have come up and we will do everything possible to get the perpetrators arrested”.