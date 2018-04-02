 
WATCH OUT: New Tactics Of Armed Robbers - Photo
 
02-Apr-2018  
Guys be extra careful when driving, the armed robbers are using nails covered in a black polyethylene bag. They place or throw it, in a very smart way around the street corners (where you have already parked your car) or on the highway (where you are already driving fast).


They will then hide around and wait for the unlucky driver to pass on it.They will follow the driver with a motorbike and quickly attack him/her at a gun point and rob him/her of his/her valuables, immediately he/she finally stops to check the condition of his/her car tire.

Pls don't pass on any cloth,polyethylene bag or any suspicious object on any part of the road when driving . It's a dangerous trap set in order to rob you.
 





 
 
Source: facebook
 
 

