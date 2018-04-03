My Pastor Persuaded Me To Marry A 'Married' Rich Man - Woman Reveals

library image Related Stories A Ghanaian woman on Sunday, April 1, 2018, revealed to Facebook relationship expert David Papa Bondze-Mbir that her spiritual father hurried her into marrying the wrong man.



The anonymous woman who has regretted the marriage explained her pastor who had earlier rejected all suitors that came her way because 'they were not from the Lord' did not give her enough time to make up her mind before marriage because the London based man gave an offering of over GHC30,000 to the church.



"My spiritual father is my head Pastor. I helped the Church a lot with my singing. Daddy preferred I sang for him before he preached. He loved me as a daughter, and always wanted the very best for me.



He became a huge influence in my life, I realized I wasn't able to even date any man he hadn't approved of. He had a negative vision of any man I introduced to him as a potential boyfriend. He would always tell me,



"That man is not him. He is not of the Lord. Be patient."



I was patient till my 28th birthday, when this rich guy from London, visited us for a month. His mother is a member of the Church, so he just came with her. The Church was organising a fundraising that Sunday and the guy gave. Over 30, 000 Ghana Cedis. Immediately after the gentleman's offering, Daddy called me to come sing. He made me sing for over 20 minutes".



The woman further explained that she found out months into the marriage that her 'London based' husband is still married to his British wife something my spiritual father seems to be aware of.



Her supposed husband from the Lord only sees her twice every year, pays so much offering through Western Union money transfer to her pastor, bought the pastor a car and invites him to London, but not her.



"I only get to see him, twice every year. And he stays for just a month. A friend of mine in the UK tells me he is still married to his British wife. He has been paying so much offering through Western Union money transfer to my Pastor. He's bought the pastor a car. He invites him to London, but not me".



I am just quiet and watching all of them. His mother knows what's going on but she's refusing to also open up to me because she has no one to take care of her in that big house. I fell in love with him, that's why I married him."