I Know Nana Addo's Ex Girlfriend And His Diplomat Baby Mama - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of reducing the presidency to a family and friends affair to the extent of appointing ex-girlfriends to high positions.



Speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise show, Johnson Asiedu Nketia cited a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana to sort of buttress his claims.



“There is a current Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, that fair lady, ask her history with Nana Addo, that is his ex-girlfriend. This is a fact, put the blame on me, and let people sue me for telling them this,” the NDC General Secretary alleged.



Asiedu Nketia insisted that a substantial number of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees are members of his family.



“We have one-third of Akufo-Addo’s family being government appointees. A woman was made ambassador because her major qualification is having a child with Nana Addo. This is a fact,” Asiedu Nketiah claimed.



According to the NDC General Secretary, President Akufo-Addo has resorted to doing the very thing he accused the Mahama-led administration of doing when the NPP was in opposition.



“They talked about nepotism, cronyism and so on. They said Mahama was appointing too many of his family members in government and they thought that everything there in terms of contracts and others were monopolized by people close to him.”



Asiedu Nketia further stated that the NPP government keeps shooting itself in the foot, which is evident in decisions being made by government.



“If you are in government and you want to compromise the neutrality of the institutions that are supposed to restrain your government by putting your favourite people there, in the end, you will be misled into thinking that you are helping yourself because you are rather damaging yourself and that is what is happening now.”



The NDC General Secretary accused the NPP government of pretending to fight corruption when all it does is to compromise institutions that fight crime.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah claimed although the NPP government has initiated some good policies, it has performed poorly in implementing them.



“They chose free education and then implemented it wrongly, they chose a policy of protecting the environment and implemented it wrongly, and they chose Fulani fight and implemented it wrongly.’



He further stated that the drive for a Ghana beyond aid will not see the light of day if government continues to borrow.