MP Contracts Physically Challenged Group To Manufacture Sandals

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has contracted a physically challenged group in Teshie-Tsuibleoo, the More Hope For The Disabled Foundation (MOHO), to manufacture sandals for over 20 basic circuit schools in the constituency.



The contract worth over GH¢9,000 was awarded by the MP to provide a source of employment and livelihood for the group in the Ledzokuku Municipality.



Over 400 sandals are expected to be delivered by this group. When the Daily Graphic visited their workshop at Ledzokuku last Tuesday, work was ongoing.



The President of the foundation, Mr Joe Mends, expressed delight in the project after years of knocking at the door of the Disability Council and other agencies responsible for the physically challenged without yielding any result.



“I am glad we finally have jobs. We don’t want to beg on the streets. We at MOHO (the first of its kind in the constituency), can work and as our motto says: ‘Turning disabilities into abilities,’ we are ready to turn our handicaps into something useful for society,” he stated.



Some beneficiary schools are the Teshie Camp 1 Primary, Teshie LEKMA,1,4,5,6,7,9 and 11 Primary, Teshie Salem Presby JHS, Teshie Salem Presby Primary and Teshie LEKMA 7 JHS all in Ledzokuku South.



Dr Okoe Boye told the Daily Graphic his relationship with the MOHO, as one of their benefactors, preceded his status now as an MP.



According to him, it was also a response to the plea by the foundation to provide its members who were ever ready to work with some form of livelihood and means to eke out a living.



He pledged to provide more support for MOHO and assist in making it a viable tool for employing the physically challenged in Ledzokuku.