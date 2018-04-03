1,129 galamseyers Arrested

Related Stories A total of 1,129 illegal miners have so far been arrested nationwide by anti-galamsey task force, Operation Vanguard.



The joint police and military task force has also confiscated 489 excavators in its operations.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Operation Vanguard, Squadron Leader Omane-Agyei, told host of Kumasi Morning Show, Akwesi Agudey on Kumasi 104.1 FM on Tuesday, 3 April 2018 that 285 of the excavators have also been moved to the various district assemblies while some 204 others have been immobilised at various galamsey sites.



He said 132 of the illegal miners have been convicted and sentenced to prison while some others have also been fined.



Squadron Leader Omane-Agyei said the various courts are currently on break, adding that “maybe around May, you will see more of our cases come up in court".





