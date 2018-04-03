Poverty Is Caused By Selfish Leadership—Rev. Kwame

Related Stories The Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Reverend David Kwame, says the scourge of underdevelopment that confronts nations is as a result of lack of selfless leadership.



“You can see that our leaders have also not helped us. When you look at Easter, it is a time of suffering and sacrifice. Jesus sacrificed his life for us, but our leaders have not sacrificed for God’s people, they have not sacrificed for the people of the nation, that is why there is a perception of corruption among the Ghanaian people,” he said.



Rev. Kwame said this on Sunday, at the launch of the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the establishment of the First Baptist Church at Community Five, Tema.



The launch of the anniversary, which coincided with the Easter Sunday service, was on the theme, "Celebrating 50 years of God’s goodness".



Rev. Kwame said, “Let’s continue to trust God, because he is the one who would give the increase. I would challenge our leaders to be selfless and God fearing.. So if you are in government, serve God and serve the people in the nation and God will bless your work.”



In his Easter message, Rev. Kwame observed that even though the resurrection of Christ liberated humans from poverty, it would also take hard work and a positive mentality to access God’s blessings.



He also observed that most of the problems affecting the world today was because nations had failed to take advantage of the resurrection power of God which gave power over the works of the devil and sin.



He informed that Christ’s death on the cross took away our infirmities and made our bodies strong adding," That notwithstanding, even though Christ’s death assures us of good health, we can achieve that only through a good lifestyle.”



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Rev. Kwame hinted that one of the greatest achievements of the First Baptist Church over the fifty years of its existence was its ability to establish numerous churches in the neighbouring towns of Tema particularly the Dangbe areas of the Greater Accra Region.



The year-long anniversary celebration would include a picnic, float through some principal streets of Tema, presentation of some items to Tema Polyclinic, and musical shows.