2018 WASSCE: No Leakages – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has assured stakeholders that the perennial exam leakages associated with the tests, will not be experienced this year.



Head of WAEC, Rev Sam Nii Nmai Ollennu said they have instituted effective measures to resolve the challenge, hence no leakages are expected in 2018.



“By God’s grace, there wouldn’t be any leakages this year,” he told Moro Awudu on Class 91.3FM on Tuesday, 3 April 2018.



The examination conducting body has cancelled several results in the past due to leakages with some suggesting the introduction of an alternative exams body to solve the problem.



Meanwhile, Rev Ollennu has emphasised that there shall be no discrimination in this year’s exam, irrespective of a student being pregnant or indebted to the school.



“Exams council does not prohibit anyone, no matter your status, whether pregnant, sick or whatever from writing the exams, so, everybody is expected to be allowed and I know that the GES also has stipulated that no person pregnant or not, should be disallowed from writing the examinations and I can only hope and trust that the directive by the GES will be followed, so, I trust that they will allow them.



“But really again, we don’t determine that; it’s the Ghana Education Service that controls that aspect of examinations,” he added.



Regarding students who had not paid their fees, Rev Ollennu said they will be allowed to take part in the exams.



"No, they will not be sacked so far as I’m concerned because if you don’t pay, after the exam, the GES will submit the results of those who are owing and then we will withhold their results for a while for them to pay, so, for now nobody is supposed to be prevented from writing the examinations because of their indebtedness regarding examination fees or school fees.”



Over 380,000 students are writing the exams this year.