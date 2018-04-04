GSA Gets Tough On Sub-Standard Products

Related Stories The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has vowed to impound any uncertified products sold on the market.



This comes as it scales up the drive to check the influx of poor quality products into the country.



Mr. Thomas Aquinas Asolmia, its Upper East Regional Officer, said they would go the extra mile to provide protection for consumers by making sure that goods sold met quality standards.



They would combine public education and strict enforcement of the law, to appropriately sanction any offenders.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga, he underlined GSA’s readiness to forge stronger collaboration with other regulatory bodies – Food and Drugs Authority, National Petroleum Authority, Energy Commission and Environmental Protection Agency,



Producers, exporters and importers should not be allowed to have their way and that their products should not be sub-standard.



Mr. Aquinas discouraged people from patronizing second-hand underwear, brassier and panties and described these as “high risk goods”, which posed health hazards to the user.



They should also be diligent - check the quality of products, examine the label to convince them-selves that these were of high standard before buying them.



He called for the support of the media to sensitize consumers to avoid patronizing either imported or locally-manufactured sub-standard products.



The media should spearhead the public education campaign, he added.