Policeman And Military Officer Remanded For Robbery

Related Stories L/CPL Isaac Amejor 33-year-old, a Policeman; CPL Bernard Tsagli, 38-year-old military officer; and Crossby Danso Ofori, 29, unemployed were on Wednesday remanded by an Accra Circuit court for conspiracy and robbery.



The three who were accused of conspiracy and robbery of one Aisha Hussein of GHc4,000.00, pleaded not guilty to both charges.



The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded them in police custody to reappear on April 17.



The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo were that, the complainant Aisha is a student of Meridian University, Odorkor, while Isaac is a Police officer, Bernard a Military officer and Crossby, unemployed.



He said on February 20, the complainant went to Global Access Bank, Lapaz branch and withdrew an amount of Ghc4,000.00.



He said immediately she came out of the bank, a Police officer and a Military officer in uniforms armed with weapons arrested her into a waiting taxi amidst threats and drove away.



The prosecution said the complainant, Aisha was later brought to a spot near the Accra Regional Police Headquarters, and later drove away to the National Police Headquarters where they subjected her to beatings.



They then forcibly took away the money she withdrew from the bank abandoned her there.



On March 31, the Police intelligence led to the arrest of the three accused as those who attacked and robbed the complainant.