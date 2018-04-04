Six Circuit Courts Resume Full Operations

Related Stories Power has been restored to the six Circuit Courts within the former Commercial Court building.



Since March 28 this year lack of power supply brought activities in the six circuit courts had been brought to a halt, following the Judicial Service inability to purchase power at the cost of GH¢5,000 per month.



Judges of the affected circuit courts were therefore unable to sit to adjudicate cases due to intense heat in the court rooms.



Following the restoration of power, the Ghana News Agency noticed that all the six courts were operating and litigants were observed awaiting their turns.



Lawyers were also seen shuttling between the various courts to conduct cases.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) was informed that power was restored to the courts at 1430 hours on Tuesday.



On April 3, this year, sources at the Court told the GNA that the six courts requires GHc5,000.00 to procure power every month.



When the GNA toured some of the courts at the time, only courts clerks were available.



A clerk who pleaded anonymity told the GNA that because the Judges were not sitting, they (the Court Clerks) were compelled to give adjournment dates to litigants and accused on remand.



Litigants and lawyers who also needed to secure court rulings, orders and judgments were unable to do so due to the prevailing circumstances.