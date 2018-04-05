Fisheries Minister Honoured

Related Stories Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye (nee Nutsugah), has been installed as development queen of Dzelukope, Keta in the Anlo Traditional Area of the Volta Region with stool name Mama Dunenyo I.



She is the first woman from the area to be appointed as a Minister of State.



The enstoolment was graced by the Awoamefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III and many dignitaries and subjects.



The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, was enstooled on Monday, April 2 during an Easter Homecoming Durbar held at Gobah Beach in Dzelukope.



The ceremony, organized by the Dzelukope Development Committee, is intended to motivate other women from Dzelukope and Anlo.



Togbi Gatsiko VI, Chief of Dzelukope, who chaired the occasion, tasked Mama Dunenyo I to take steps to revamp the fishing industry in the area and the country at large.



According to him, fishing, which is the main occupation for the indigenes, is no more lucrative because of the adoption of illegal methods like light fishing, fishing with unapproved nets and pair trolling, among others, to deplete the fish stock.



He appealed to the Minister to facilitate the construction of the various beach roads at Gobah, Torgbui Dzelu Beach, Ghana-Kpedzi and Keta, to facilitate the transport of fish to homes and markets.



Togbi Gatsiko also stressed the need for the urgent dredging of the Keta Lagoon, which is expected to increase the fish stock to revive the fishing industry.



Mama Dunenyo I thanked them for the honour done her and promised to give off her best to address the various issues.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who also graced the event, was optimistic the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo would complete many development projects in Anlo and Volta Region.



In attendance were the representative of President Akufo-Addo, Mr Blankson, some senior Anlo and Ga chiefs and Municipal Chief Executives of Keta and Ketu South, among others.



The husband of the minister, who received a citation at the ceremony, was also honoured for supporting her.