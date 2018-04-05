Woman Bags Food For Sale At Cemetery

Related Stories A middle-aged woman has caused a stir over food consumption after she was captured packaging food at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra.



Her strange act was noticed after a group of mourners visited the cemetery to bury their corpses.



When quizzed on why she would choose to package food meant for consumption at an unwholesome place like a cemetery, the woman refused to speak.



According to a report by Accra-based Kasapa FM, it is also unknown whether she was given the authorization by caretakers of the Cemetery.



The act of the said woman has raised serious concerns over the hygienity of foods that are packaged and sold to the public.



People who purchase such foods are like to contract diseases, as the buried corpses at the cemetery make the place unwholesome.