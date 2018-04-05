Hajj Watch Commends Sheikh IC Quaye…For Reshuffling Hajj Board

Related Stories The Association of “Ghana Hajj Watch” has commended the Chairman of Ghana Hajj Board, Sheikh Alhaji Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye and the Hajj Board for the bold decision to relieve Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda, the immediate past Director of Communication and Alhaji Malik Gariba from their duties at the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana under the Hajj Board who were sworn in without appointment letters just like other members.



A press statement signed by Alhaji Musa Shekayi, chairman of Hajj Watch, said “This decision even though long overdue after our initial press statement and other Muslim organizations has come at the appropriate time before the commencement of the 2018 season for peace to prevail”.



“It will be recalled that our key concern was the negative radio and social media campaign on the Board and the chairman. Indeed, our fears were confirmed with the appearance of a recorded audio by a journalist which revealed the orchestrated plan. The action to relieve the two of their duties will pave way for the restoration of unity. At least planting of malicious stories in the media, abandoning pilgrims during hajj for juicy sponsorships and engaging in actions that tarnish the image of the board will stop,” the statement noted.



The statement further noted that the action could serve as a notice to all other staff of the pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana reminding them as trustees of the Muslim Ummah so long as Hajj to the Holy Land is concerned.



“They must therefore conduct themselves in a way conducive to the service entrusted unto them by the President. By the action of Sheikh I. C. Quaye he has truly demonstrated his will power to ensure that any stumbling block that could impinge on a successful and acceptable Hajj this year and the years ahead by Allah is immediately removed. This conforms to the aspirations of the President Nana Akufo Addo and his Vice Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has always yearned for a peaceful, hustle free Hajj in 2018” the statement added.