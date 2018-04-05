Police Kill 5 Robbery Suspects In A Shootout

Related Stories Five suspected armed robbers were Thursday dawn gunned down by the police on the Accra-Tema motorway in a shootout.



According to the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, they a tip-off that the suspects were planning to engage in criminal activities around that area.



“The police strategised comprehensively to thwart this agenda and mounted surveillance on the suspects who were on board two saloon vehicles and a bus."



“The team tried to get the vehicles to pull over but the suspects, seeing the police, started firing indiscriminately into the police surveillance car, narrowly missing the policemen on board. The [police] team was then reinforced and engaged the suspects in a shootout,” he explained.



“These robbers are suspected to be connected with several robberies within the metropolis, especially the recent attacks and robberies on forex bureaux and the Adenta robberies we all know about,” the police commander said.