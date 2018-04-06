Farmer, 30, Sets Pregnant Wife Ablaze

library image Related Stories A 30-year-old farmer, Asumah Conlan, has been arrested for allegedly burning his eight-month pregnant wife to ashes at Oda, near Sankore in the Asunafo South District in the Brong Ahafo Region.



He is alleged to have beaten his wife, identified as Gladys Kuma, to death, sprinkled a substance suspected to be petrol on her body, before setting the house in which they lived ablaze.



While Conlan was carrying out that dastardly act, two of this children, aged six and four, were hiding in a nearby bush, watching everything that their father was doing.



Briefing



The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, told the Daily Graphic that Conlan was arrested last Wednesday, April 4, 2018, with the help of some members of the public.



According to Chief Inspector Oppong, on March 25, 2018, a concerned citizen whose name had been withheld reported to the police what Conlan had done to his wife.



He said when the police arrived on the scene, Conlan had already set the body of his wife and the house ablaze and bolted.



He explained that the two children who were hiding in the bush came out when the police arrived and narrated the incident to them.



Chief Inspector Oppong said after his criminal act, Conlan fled into the bush but was arrested with the help of the people in the area.



He said the suspect had been detained to assist the police in their investigations into the matter.