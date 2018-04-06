Five Ghanaian Meals That May Be Going Extinct

Related Stories There are some things that only our forefathers will know. There are other things that our generation may know which generations to come will never know.



How did we get here? How do we allow our traditions, culture and heritage go extinct? Only some things are deemed important to keep and remember while others are left to be forgotten.



The big question always is this: whose responsibility is it to keep the tradition going and the culture from going extinct? In Ghana, there are some meals which were top of every household’s menu in some years back but are no more mentioned today.



This is worrying because in a few years, these meals may be completely forgotten and this will spell the beginning of the end of some part of our rich culture. Jumia Food, Africa’s leading food delivery platform throws back to some of these Ghanaian dishes.



‘Aprapransa’ – Quite a funny name as this is, ‘aprapransa’ (literally meaning cleaning of the hand) was a widely enjoyable meal in the 80’s and early 90’s. Although some people still enjoy it at special events and on special occasions, the meal is gradually fizzling out. Ask any Ghanaian below 15 years of age if he/she knows what aprapransa is and the answers will shock you. We cannot fault them because, over the past few years, a shift towards continental and foreign cuisine has resulted in this near extinction. Made of roasted corn flour and palm oil, ‘aprapransa’ is often eaten with crabbes and meat with palm nut soup on the side. Such a tasty meal shouldn’t be allowed to just leave our dining tables.#Bringbackouraprapransa.





‘Gari fotor’ – Another delicacy! As the name suggests, this meal is made from gari and stew. Many people prefer to use the oil from their stews to make this. Widely considered as a meal from leftover food, gari fotor is very tasty and can be eaten with fried eggs, meat, fish and other protein. It can also be used to supplement waakye. Some people also mix dry gari with ‘shito’ to make ‘gari fotor’. This is a saviour to many students especially those in senior high schools. ‘Ga-shit’ is the preferred name in such quarters. Gari fotor although still exists, can be found rarely in small quantities . A few local restaurants still serve this but generally, it is losing presence and may gradually completely be forgotten.#Bringbackourgarifortor.



Mpotompoto – As the direct translation of this suggests, this meal is a ‘mix mix’. Made from diced boiled cocoyam, onions and tomatoes all mixed together in one pot and allowed to boil, ‘mpotompoto’ used to be one of the very popular after school dishes in many Ghanaian homes. How could we all forget how delicious this was. Why don’t we eat this anymore? Fried rice, indomie and potato chips seem to have replaced this. Children of today may never know what mpotompoto is even though the name automatically generates interest. Loved by all ages, this Ghanaian meal should be brought back. A few dips into it and you are satisfied. We can’t let it die off just like that. Let’s go back to it.#Bringbackourmpotompoto.



3to – colourful birthday cakes! These are all we see on birthdays today. A true indication that some meals are going extinct. Remember the days when you wake up on your birthday to a big bowl of mashed yam mixed with palm oil and garnished with eggs? At other times, it was mashed ripe plantain in palm oil with groundnut and boiled eggs. 3to is the name and it was enjoyed by all. The number of eggs reflected your age and it was a family tradition. Everyone loved it and it was something worth looking forward to. Today. Where is this tradition? Why have we replaced this meal with cakes and chinese meals and other foreign stuff? Let’s not throw away our culture like this. #Bringbackour3to



Kokonte – This may be arguable because many people still love it and this meal can be seen occasionally at events and some chop bars. But ‘Kokonte used to be very popular and was a regular feature on many household menus. Made from dried cassava dough and eaten with palm nut or groundnut soups, this meal is super delicious. Popularly known as ‘’face the wall’’ because many people used to hide to eat it, Kokonte is a great meal to have at any time of the day. Little by little, we are allowing it to go extinct as more and more people shift to foreign meals.It is a highly satisfactory and nutritious meal and allowing it fade away just like that would be really disturbing. #BringbackourKokonte