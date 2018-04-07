Driver Carrying 7 Bags Of 'Weed' Abandons Vehicle Upon Seeing Police

Related Stories Police in Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region have impounded an Opel Astra caravan loaded with seven bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



The contraband goods, according to the police, were being transported from Boti to Huhunya when police impounded it.



Eastern Regional police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said police had a tip off about the carting of the banned substance from a village in Boti to Huhunya.



According to him some police officers from the Asesewa District were dispatched to arrest suspects involved.



He explained that on reaching a section of the Boti-Huhunya road they spotted an Opel Astra with registration number GW 5653-13 and decided to arrest the driver but according to him the driver sped off, abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road and absconded.



ASP Tetteh said the police impounded the vehicle loaded with the banned substance and sent it to the Asesewa police station.



Investigations are underway to arrest the driver of the car.