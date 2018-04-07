Police: No Thugs Seized Our Vehicle, We Abandoned It

Related Stories The Police Service has denied the seizure of its vehicle by thugs at Sankore in the Brong Ahafo region and its purported use for robbery.



Rather, the Service says members of a patrol team stationed at Kwapong in the area which came under attack by thugs, abandoned the vehicle and retreated to the Sankore Police station when it veered off the road and entered a ditch.



“Reinforcements were called in and the vehicle was retrieved and taken to Sankore Police station,” a statement by the police, signed by its Director-General/Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu said on Friday.



The police insisted that “though there was some sort of attack on the Police, the thugs on that day did not seize the Police vehicle as alleged nor did they use the vehicle for any subsequent robbery. The Police and the Military are currently in control of the security situation at Sankore town. It is also instructive to note that, nobody has reported any robbery involving the usage of any Police vehicle on that date.”



The police statement said three suspects have been arrested and remanded in prison custody by a Sunyani Circuit Court to appear on Tuesday, 10th April, 2018, while a manhunt has been launched by the Regional Police Command to arrest the remaining suspects involved in the attack.