Jealous Man Allegedly Kills Rival At Kuntunse

A jealous lover has allegedly killed his supposed rival at Kuntunse, near the Ghana radio astronomy observatory in the Greater Accra Region after an argument.



The suspect, Nana Yaw Agyapong, according to information, used a piece of stick to hit the head of Elvis Atta Boateng when he (Boateng) allegedly accused him of chasing his lover.



The lady, identified as Lydia Asante, is alleged to be dating the two men, leading to the men confronting each other.



Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Efia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, but the report was received by the Amasaman police the following day.



On that fateful day, the police officer said, Elvis Atta Boateng, aged 42, had a confrontation with Vincent Nana Yaw Agyapong over the lady. She corroborated the report made to the Amasaman police.



ASP Tenge said Attah Boateng was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital by neighbours who attempted to separate the two men during the fight, adding that he passed on the following day.



Agyapong was nabbed at his hideout at Kuntunse and is assisting the police in investigation.