KMA Bans Littering In K’si

Related Stories Littering has been banned in Kumasi with immediate effect and offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.



The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, gave the warning while addressing journalists in Kumasi on Wednesday.



According to him, it is in the interest of the residents of Kumasi to strictly adhere to the directive in order to avert prosecution.



Osei Assibey stated that the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has resolved to enforce its sanitation by-laws.



He revealed that any recalcitrant person that would breach the law by littering would face prosecution.



“Littering at unapproved places in Kumasi is against the by-laws of the KMA and so offenders would not be spared by the assembly.



Mr Osei Assibey announced that some people breached the sanitation laws of the assembly by littering sometime ago.



According to him, all those recalcitrant people were immediately arrested and sentenced to one month imprisonment each.



He said, “Those convicts were also ordered to do community service like sweeping the city center on a daily basis while serving their jail terms.



The KMA boss said interestingly some residents arrested those people that were eventually convicted by the court.



According to him, the KMA is winning the sanitation battle because of the willingness of people to arrest offenders.



He, therefore, entreated residents of Kumasi and people, who usually visit the city to transact business and other activities that littering had been outlawed in Kumasi.



“If you are visiting Kumasi for the first time, you should know that littering is illegal here and there are people, who will arrest you if you breach the law.”