Wind Blew Cocaine Into My Purse - Woman Claims After Arrest

A Florida woman who was arrested last month on drug possession charges blamed the cocaine found in her purse on the wind.



Kennecia Posey, 26, was one of two passengers in a car that was swerving in the roadway when it was stopped by Fort Pierce police March 21.



According to the police report, an officer approached the car and smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside.



During a search of the car, the officer found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse that Posey had on her lap.



When questioned about the drugs, Posey admitted that the marijuana was hers, police said. The cocaine was a different story.



"I don't know anything about any cocaine," Posey said, according to the report. "It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."



Posey was booked into the county jail on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanour count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.