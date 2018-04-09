Shake-Up At Ghana Immigration Service

Related Stories The Ghana Immigration Service has reassigned some of its senior personnel as part of what it calls administrative measures to realign ranks of senior officers to commensurate various appointments stipulated in the Service.



A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs for the Service, Supt Michael Amoako -Atta, explained that the reassignment, which was done by the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, seeks “to inject some dynamism and innovation into the newly assigned roles and responsibilities at the various commands.”



The statement from the Service indicated that the CGI has reassigned his Commander for the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Regional Command, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Eric Afari, to head the Management Information Systems (MIS) Department.



He is to be replaced immediately by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Edith Penelope Quaye of the Tema Regional Command.



DCI Isaac Owusu Mensah, who was the Volta Regional Commander is now the Head of the Border Management Department. The Second-In-Command of Legal at the Headquarters, DCI Peter Nantuo, is to replace DCI Isaac Owusu Mensah as the Volta Regional Commander.



ACI Kofi Owusu goes to head the Northern Regional Command with Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) Noah Ahomka Yeboah, who was the Northern Regional Commander is moving to the Aflao Sector Command as the Second-In-Command.



The Chief Staff Officer, ACI Theophilus Nii Laryea, is now the Officer-In-Charge of the National Enforcement at the Headquarters, and he is being replaced by CSI Lawrence Agyapong of Sekondi Enforcement.



CSI Ahmed Musah, who was the Officer-In-Charge of the Accra Enforcement would now head the Elubo Sector Command in the Western Region, while the Second-In-Command of the KIA Regional Command, CSI Fred Duodo, moves to the Eastern Regional Command as the Second-In-Command.



The others are CSI Abraham Quaye as the Second-In-Command of the Greater Accra Regional Command, CSI Emmanuel Oteng as the Second-In-Command of the KIA Regional Command, CSI Justice Ayensu as the Officer-In-Charge of Winneba District Command, CSI Michael Asiedu Ampomah as the Second-In-Command of the Management Information Systems (MIS) at the Headquarters and CSI George Arthur as the Officer-In-Charge of the

Bole Command.



The rest are CSI Abdul-Rashid Awal to the Tema Regional Command, CSI Kwame Fosu Korletey as the Officer-In-Charge of the Tema Harbour, Supt. Henrietta Amparbeng as the Officer-In-Charge of Western Regional Enforcement, Supt. Richard Agyapong as the OfficerIn-Charge of Kasoa in the Central Region, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Frank Apronti as the Second-In-Command of Document Fraud and Expertise Centre (DFEC) in Accra and DSI Moses Adjei Amankwah to the Accra Enforcement.