Nurse Arrested For Raping Patient On Admission

A 28-year-old nurse at the Damango Government Hospital in the Northern is in police grip for allegedly raping a patient on admission.



The suspect was arrested by the Damongo Police after the incident was reported to them by the complainant, an elderly woman who is an Italian national.



According to the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Mohammed Yussif Tanko, the incident according to the complainant happened on Friday, April 6, 2018 at about 4.00 am in a private ward of the hospital.



The complainant said she was rushed to the hospital at about 11:50 pm the previous day suffering from malaria.



She said the suspect approached her and told her the hospital had a private ward if she would like to take it and she agreed, adding that she got up at dawn and managed to make it to the washroom and on her return, she found it difficult to climb back on to the bed and the suspect came around to assist her onto the bed.



The complainant said the suspect sat by her side and started touching her but she was too weak to resist and that suddenly the suspect took her breast into his mouth, removed her panties and had unprotected sex with her.



ASP Tanko said the suspect was arrested by the Damango police to assist in investigations.



He said the case has been transferred to the Regional Headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Tamale for further investigations.



He said the suspect was currently in police custody.