Young Man Severely Beaten For Robbing Woman Of Her ATM Card

According to reports, the woman explained that while using the ATM at a service station she was distracted by the suspect while his accomplice stole her bank ATM card.



She screamed for assistance as the suspects ran towards a brown Toyota Corolla in an attempt to escape, but onlookers managed to apprehend one of the men while the other fled in their getaway vehicle.



The man was assaulted when he denied that the ATM was not in his possession when the mob demanded that the suspect hand over the bank card.



The suspect was severely injured during the assault. He was later placed under arrest and handed over to Police for further investigation.














