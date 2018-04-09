Curricula Reform Soon

Related Stories The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) is undertaking a comprehensive reform of the pre-tertiary curriculum as part of the Ministry of Education’s ongoing reforms to transform the education sector and make it more relevant to meet the human resource and development needs of Ghana.



NaCCA holds the view that a new basic education curriculum holds the key to effectively addressing changing national priorities by equipping learners with the skills, competencies and awareness that would make them functional citizens to contribute to the attainment of national development goals.



As part of the implementation process, series of engagements have been planned to take place across the country with major stakeholders to ensure all relevant issues are captured. The first in the series of meetings will take place on Tuesday, 10th April, 2018 at the Tamale College of Education from 8.30am.



Periodically, countries reform their curricular to come out with new policies and interventions aimed at addressing identified problems, improve quality of education delivery and produce graduates who are functionally literates.



Ghana, since her independence in 1957, has witnessed a significant number of reforms and interventions. Successive governments have constantly initiated some interventions in their quest for a model that would provide the expected solution to the educational needs of the country and the expectations of its citizenry.



The ongoing review is recommendation by the Prof Osei Kwarteng’s Ministerial Advisory Committee of 2017.



The reform seeks to create a shift in the structure and content of Ghana’s education system from merely passing examinations to building character, nurturing values, and raising literate, confident, and engaged citizens who can think critically.



Additionally, it seeks to establish a commitment to raising the quality of education at the pre-tertiary level and emphasis on the acquisition of reading, writing, arithmetic and creativity as foundational skills.



Furthermore the reforms will address the issue of making mathematics the bedrock for national development and reintroduction of History of Ghana as a subject in the school system.





