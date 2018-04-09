2 Driver’s Mates Jailed For Theft

Related Stories Two driver’s mates have been sentenced to three years imprisonment each by a circuit court, here, for stealing assorted items worth GH¢4,000.00 at Sepe Buokrom, in Kumasi.



Benjamin Koranteng, 19, and Okaisha Fuseini, 24, were sentenced by the court on their own guilty pleas to three counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing, causing unlawful damage and unlawful entry.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Felix Akowuah, told the court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah that Koranteng and Fuseini were friends, and lived at Agric. Kromoase, and Sepe Buokrom, respectively.



He said that on March 11, 2018, at about 10pm, Christian Ayivi, complainant, reported to the police that mattress valued at GH¢1, 000, a woofer and its speakers, valued at GH¢500.00, a set of stuffing chairs, valued at GH¢1,500, a centre table, valued at GH¢400.00, an Opel starter, which cost GH¢150.00, a crutch plate, valued at GH¢30,00, and alternator, which cost GH¢250.00 were stolen from his room.



According to ASP Akowuah, Ayivi proceeded to his landlady to complain about the theft, and she led him to a room in the house where Koranteng was seen in possession of some of the stolen items.



The court heard that Koranteng was arrested and handed over to the Airport Police , in Kumasi, and he admitted the offence in his caution statement, and mentioned Fuseini and two others, who were at large, as his accomplices.



ASP Akowuah said Fuseini was arrested at his hideout at Buokrom, and he also admitted to the offence, and disclosed to the police that, they sold the mattress to Nana Yaw at Kejetia.



Fuseini said also they sold the spare parts to a mechanic at Buokrom Junction, but, the police could not trace the two people.