Galamseyer Defiles 15-Year-Old Girl

Related Stories A 15-year-old primary five pupil of the Gorogo Primary School in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region has been allegedly defiled by Kusoh Anabila, a 37-year-old man, illegal miner, (‘galamseyer’).



However, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Adnan Mohammed failed to produce a medical report on the girl to the Bolgatanga Circuit Court, presided by Mr. Malcolm E. Bedzrah.



The Judge ordered Chief Adnan to produce the report on April 10, and the lawyer for accused, Richard Adazabra, withdrew from the case.



Chief Insp Mohammed told the court that the girl (name withheld) stay with her parents at Gorogo, where the accused person also live.



The court heard that on September 20, 2017, at about 3:30pm, the victim went to the house of the accused to search of her little brother, the accused drugged the girl into his room and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.



Chief Insp Mohammed said the victim’s brother rushed home and informed the parents of what was going on.

The court heard that when the father of the victim, Mr. Akugre Nynia, went into the room of the accused, he found him having sexual intercourse with the daughter.



Chief Insp Mohammed said when the victim’s father attempted to stop the accused from having sex with the girl, he (accused) became infuriated and assaulted the father and tore his shirt.



The court heard that the police issued a medical form, and the victim was examined at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where it was proved that she had been defiled.



Chief Insp Mohammed said the accused was arrested and handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Office in Bolgatanga East for investigations.



He said the accused in his caution statement to the police admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim, and stated that he had been in a relationship with her for the past seven months.