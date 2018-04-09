Joy FM Staff Diagnosed With Fractured Skull After Police Brutality - VIDEO

Related Stories After four X-Ray examinations and a CT scan, doctors have now concluded that Joy News’ Latif Idrissu has a fractured skull.



Latif was brutalized at the police Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters when he went there to report on the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.



Latif explains he has been referred to a consultant neurosurgeon to determine the possibility of a surgery.



“I still have severe pains in my head,” Latif complains.



The cantonments Police and the Intelligence and Professional Standards Unit (PIPS) are still conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the journalist.



Beaten for just asking a question



Some police officers subjected Latif Iddris to severe beatings at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.



His crime was simply that he asked one of the police officers a question on the technical name for one of the crowd control vehicles stationed at the police headquarters yesterday.



Latif says he got to the CID Headquarters at about 6:50 pm where a Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, was being interrogated for making inflammatory comments.



Mr Anydoho had made comments the police contend are treasonous and arrested him Tuesday for interrogation.



