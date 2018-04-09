Wa Polytechnic Rector Chased Out Of Campus

Related Stories Some angry lecturers at the Wa Polytechnic on Monday afternoon chased the Rector, Prof Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu out of campus with stones and sticks. Prof Marfo-Owusu, who had gone to the campus questioned why his office had been locked.



The lecturers blocked the road to prevent Prof Marfo-Owusu from having access to his office, after a verbal exchange and a threat to sack a security officer.



The lecturers have never been in favour of Prof. Marfo-Owusu’s appointment.



Their three unions, the Polytechnic Teachers Association of Ghana (POTAG), the Polytechnic Administration Association of Ghana (PAAG) and the Polytechnic Workers Association of Ghana (POWAG) have demanded his removal from office.



The Rector is alleged to have procured a mercedez benz vehicle (pictured below) for himself at a cost of about GHc500,000 without approval from the Governing Council.



They accused him of procurement fraud and abuse of office and petitioned the Governing Council to remove him from office until investigations vindicate him.



That was granted, although the Rector has sought an injunction preventing the Council from investigating him.



But his presence at the polytechnic on Monday infuriated the lecturers who do not want him around until investigations are concluded.



While the Rector drove around the campus, the lecturers run after him chanting, “thief, thief, thief.”