NAGRAT Calls Off Strike, Says It Is ‘Satisfied’ With New Payment Plan

Members of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) have called off the strike started last Wednesday to push government to pay their salary arrears.



The decision to end the strike followed fresh agreement reached at a meeting Monday afternoon between the teachers and the Ministry of Employment and Labour relations.



President of NAGRAT Angel Carbonu said the teachers are “satisfied” with the latest commitment by the government to ensure that all monies owed teachers, amounting to some GHC50 million, are paid.



Government in January 2018 agreed to begin paying the salary arrears, as well as transfer grants, transport and travel allowances and vehicle allowance by March 30, 2018 but failed to effect payment on the due date.



NAGRAT was forced in the circumstance, to declare strike on April 4, 2018. Source: 3news.com