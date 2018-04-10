Comply With Safety Regulations Or You Lose License - Amewu

Related Stories The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has underscored the need for all mining companies operating in the country to observe strict safety regulations.



It warned that any mining firm that goes contrary to the directive would be suspended and licences revoked.



This was contained in a statement issued by Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry on behalf of the Sector Minister, Mr John Peter Amewu, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra on Monday.



The statement comes in the wake of the mining accident that occurred at the Newmont Ghana Limited last Saturday, April 7, which claimed six lives of the workers of Consar Company Limited, a sub-contracting firm, which was contracted to construct a reclaimed tunnel roof as part of the Ahafo Mill Expansion Project.



During a visit by the Sector Minister to the scene of the accident last Sunday, April 8; Mr Amewu tasked officials of the Minerals Commission to investigate and produce a detailed report within two weeks, to ascertain the cause of the disaster for further action.



The Ministry, on behalf of the government, expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and wished those injured speedy recovery.